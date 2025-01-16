Thane: 100 Additional Traffic Wardens To Be Deployed, Heavy Vehicles To Be Relocated To Ease Ghodbunder Road Congestion

In a major push to solve Ghodbunder Road's chronic problems, Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao announced the deployment of 100 additional traffic wardens and plans to relocate heavy vehicles outside city limits. The comprehensive solution package, revealed during a high-level meeting, includes mechanical street cleaning, enhanced safety infrastructure, and immediate pre-monsoon preparations.

The high-level meeting, held at the Municipal Corporation headquarters on January 14, brought together key stakeholders including the 'Justice for Ghodbunder Road' forum representatives and officials from various departments. Additional Commissioner Prashant Rode and City Engineer Prashant Songra were among the senior officials present.

"We will strengthen coordination between traffic police and wardens to ensure smoother traffic flow," said Commissioner Rao. The traffic management boost comes alongside plans to divert heavy vehicles to designated spaces in Navi Mumbai and Mira-Bhayandar, aiming to significantly reduce congestion.

Deputy Commissioner Manish Joshi announced the introduction of mechanical street cleaning services, marking a shift from traditional cleaning methods. The Tree Authority committed to completing hazardous tree trimming by January end, addressing safety concerns before monsoon.

Citizens present at the meeting raised concerns about illegal garbage dumping and suggested implementing hefty fines for offenders. In response, officials outlined stricter enforcement measures and enhanced monitoring systems.

Commissioner Rao detailed plans for infrastructure improvements, including enhanced lane marking, new directional signage, and improved lighting in darker stretches. "We're taking a holistic approach to road safety and maintenance," he stated. The administration will also coordinate with RTO to remove abandoned vehicles that currently obstruct traffic flow.

The meeting concluded with assurances from Commissioner Rao that all essential municipal works would continue without interruption, emphasizing the administration's commitment to resolving Ghodbunder Road's longstanding issues. The implementation of these measures is expected to begin immediately, with visible changes anticipated in the coming weeks.