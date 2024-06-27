Thane: 12 Rickshaws Vandalized Near Diva Railway Station by Unknown Person (Watch Video)

In an unfortunate incident early today, June 27, near Diva railway station, 12 rickshaws were vandalized. According to reports, an unknown young man damaged the rickshaws using an iron rod around 6 am.

When the rickshaw drivers attempted to apprehend the culprit, he reportedly brandished a chopper, preventing anyone from approaching him. Despite efforts to capture him, the young man managed to escape. The drivers and owners of the rickshaws, who are affiliated with the Shivshakti Rickshaw Union, promptly filed a complaint with the Diva police.

Authorities are now investigating the incident to identify the perpetrator and ascertain the motive behind the vandalism.