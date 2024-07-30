Thane: 19-Year-Old Saved from Drowning at Upvan Lake After Misjudging Water Depth

A 19-year-old man was rescued from Upvan Lake in Thane (West) today after he nearly drowned while swimming. The incident occurred around 5:00 PM when Karan Singh , a resident of Building No. 2 behind Manpada Police Station, misjudged the depth of the water while swimming in the lake.

The Disaster Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation received an alert about the incident from a local resident, Mr. Satyam. Immediately, a team consisting of officers and personnel from Vartaknagar Police Station, the Disaster Management Department, Disaster Response Force, and Fire Brigade rushed to the scene.

The rescue team included one pickup vehicle from the Disaster Management Department, one bus from the Disaster Response Force, and one fire engine and one rescue vehicle from the Fire Brigade.

Karan Singh was successfully pulled out of the lake and taken to Civil Hospital for treatment. The rescue operation was carried out under the supervision of Vartaknagar Police officers.

As of now, Singh is undergoing treatment at the hospital. Authorities urge residents to exercise caution while swimming in open water bodies and to be aware of water depths and potential risks.