Thane: 5-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted by Minor Neighbor in Kalyan; Case Registered

In a shocking incident that has rocked Thane district, a 13-year-old boy from Kalyan East has been accused of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl. The alleged assault took place yesterday between 7:30 PM and 8:00 PM, in the accused's home where the victim had gone to watch television with her grandmother and cousin.

The accused, identified as Amarjit Brijkishore Ram, lives in the same chawl where the victim's family resides. The complainant who is the victim’s mother stated that her daughter, along with her niece and mother-in-law, had initially gone to the accused's house to watch television. Shortly after returning home, the child went back to the accused's house, saying, "Taklu dada (bald brother) asked me to bring a pencil."

When called for dinner later, only the complainant's niece returned. Upon inquiry, it was revealed that the accused had allegedly taken the victim to his bedroom and and sexually abused her. When questioned by her mother, the young girl stated that the accused had touched her inappropriately.

The victim's parents immediately reported the incident to the Manpada Police Station. The accused allegedly refused to respond when confronted by the victim's family.

The Manpada Police Station has registered an FIR under sections 74, 64, and 65(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and sections 4, 8, and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.