Thane: 6 Arrested After Illegal Dance Bar Raided in Kalyan

Police have conducted a raid at an illegally operated dance bar in Maharashtra's Thane district and arrested six persons, including its owner and manager. Acting on a tip-off about obscene dance performances, police raided the bar located in the Kalyan area under the Mahatma Phule Chowk police station limits on Sunday, November 23.

They found 15 women gathered in the bar's hall, along with 13 individuals, including the owner, manager, cashier, waiters, and other staff, allegedly encouraging and facilitating the illegal activities, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone III, Atul Zende said.

Six people, including the bar owner, operator, manager and cashier, were arrested. A case was registered against 28 persons under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and other legal provisions, the police said.