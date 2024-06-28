Thane: 60-Foot Railway Security Wall Collapse, One Person Injured

A section of a railway security wall near Platform 2 at Peer Baba Dargah, Chendani Koliwada, Thane (West) collapsed today at around 11:44 AM, injuring one person. The incident occurred near the Datta Mandir Road. The collapsed wall is estimated to be 60 feet long and 20 feet high.

Narendra Koli (62 years old, resident of Trimurti Building, Chendani Koliwada), who was passing by the collapsed wall, suffered injuries to his left leg. He was rushed to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, Kalwa, by Disaster Management Cell staff in an Encroachment Department vehicle for treatment.

— Nirmeeti Patole (@NirmeetiP) June 28, 2024

Upon receiving the information, Disaster Management Cell staff along with one pickup truck, one JCB, and one fire engine from the Fire Department rushed to the spot. They cordoned off the area for safety reasons. Railway police officers and staff are investigating the incident.