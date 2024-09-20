Thane: 65- Year Old Woman Found Dead in Ghodbunder Road Apartment, Investigation Underway

In a shocking discovery, the lifeless body of a 65-year-old woman, identified as Savitribai Kanodiya, was found in her apartment in Devsiddhi Society near Raju Wine Shop on Ghodbunder Road today. The body was discovered inside room number 302, located on the third floor of 'A' wing of the building. The woman lived alone, which has raised concerns about her isolation prior to the incident.

Assistant Police Inspector Manish Pote from Kasarvadavli Police Station informed LokmatTimes..com, “The body appeared to have been in the apartment for two days. There were also some bloodstains found on the floor. We got to know that the deceased used to live alone in the flat.” Police are are investigating whether this was a case of foul play or if other factors were involved.

Police officials from Kasarvadavli Police Station, along with personnel from the disaster management unit and fire brigade, arrived at the scene to retrieve the body. The remains have been handed over to the police, and further investigation is underway.

The deceased has been transported to the Thane Civil Hospital for post-mortem, as authorities continue to examine the circumstances surrounding her death.