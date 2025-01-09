Thane: 720 of 1,047 Jal Jeevan Projects Completed in District; Water Supply Minister Gulabrao Patil Orders Speed-Up

Maharashtra's Water Supply Minister Gulabrao Patil conducted a strict review of Thane district's Jal Jeevan Mission implementation, where out of 1,047 total projects, 720 piped water supply schemes have been completed while 327 household connection works remain pending. During his inspection of various sites including Padgha, Washind, Asangaon, Cherpoli, and Khardi, the minister issued stern directions to officials and contractors to expedite the remaining works and ensure full implementation of all water supply schemes.

During the inspection tour, Minister Patil, accompanied by MLA Shantaram More and Thane Zilla Parishad CEO Chayadevi Shisode, held detailed discussions with water supply department officials. Seven projects in Shahapur taluka haven't commenced due to various obstacles - four await wildlife department permissions, two are stuck in land disputes, and one faces access issues due to lack of road connectivity.

"Our progress is significant, but not enough. I have directed officials to work on mission mode to complete the remaining household connections," Patil informed LokmatTimes.com during the inspection.

Patil emphasized that Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is actively following up on dam-related works in the district, with efforts focused on swift completion. The minister reinforced that "Har Ghar Jal...Har Ghar Nal" (Water to every house...Tap to every house) remains a priority dream project for the country, and this inspection tour was part of efforts to realize this vision.