Thane: 8,522 Ganesh Idols Immersed on Anant Chaturdashi in Municipal Area

On Anant Chaturdashi, a total of 8,522 Ganesh idols were immersed across various sites in the Thane Municipal area.Among these, 321 idols were from public mandals. In line with eco-friendly practices, 3,994 idols were immersed in artificial ponds created by the Thane Municipal Corporation, while 621 idols were immersed in specially designed tanks.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited key immersion sites, including Masunda Lake, Kopri, and Parsik, to review the facilities provided and engage with devotees.





123 Idols Donated to Acceptance Centers

At various Ganesh idol acceptance centers set up by the municipal corporation, a total of 123 idols were donated by devotees for proper immersion, while 20 idols were immersed through mobile immersion centers.

7 Tons of Nirmalya Donated by Devotees

During the one-and-a-half-day Ganesh idol immersion, around 12 tons of Nirmalya (flower offerings) were collected. On the sixth day, 13 tons were gathered, and on the final day, 7 tons were donated by devotees.





Detailed Immersion Statistics

Artificial Ponds (15 sites): 3,994 idols Creek Immersion Sites (09 sites): 3,764 idols Special Tank Arrangements (49 sites): 621 idols Mobile Immersion Centers (06 sites): 20 idols Idol Acceptance Centers (10 sites): 123 idols



Swachhata Hi Seva Campaign Launched by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

CM Shinde launched the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ (Cleanliness is Service) campaign yesterday at the Parsik Reetibandar immersion site. Addressing the gathering, Shinde stressed the importance of cleanliness for health and urged citizens to stay vigilant about cleanliness. He took a pledge to personally avoid littering, ensure proper segregation of waste, and contribute to the Swachh Bharat Mission by reducing the use of plastic and thermacol.





In the presence of MP Naresh Mhaske, Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao and other municipal staff, Shinde distributed saplings and compost to promote the campaign.

The ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign, running from September 17 to October 2, will feature various activities across the city, including public awareness drives and clean-up initiatives. The campaign will also introduce ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ (One Tree for a Mother), cleanliness staff initiatives, and green Thane selfie points. Efforts to promote cleanliness will continue beyond October 2, aiming to foster long-term environmental awareness among residents.