Thane Accident: 25-Year-Old Rider Dies After Being Hit by Containers on Ghodbunder Road

Thane Accident News: A scooter rider died after being hit by two containers on Ghodbunder road on Wednesday, November 19, 2025. The incident happened around 5:30 pm near the D-Mart area in Kasarvadavali. The victim was identified as Manoj Kisan Chaudhary (25). He lost control of his scooter after it was struck by one container. The vehicle then fell under another container and sustained severe injuries.

Manoj was riding from Ghodbunder towards Thane when the accident occurred. Traffic police rushed him to the District Government Hospital for treatment. Doctors declared him dead before treatment could begin. A case has been registered against the container driver and the investigation is ongoing.

According to the reports, a rickshaw driver had advised Manoj to ride slowly just minutes before the accident. He ignored the warning and tried to overtake a container at high speed. That is when he got trapped between two containers, resulting in his death.