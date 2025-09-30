Thane Accident: 27-Year-Old Woman Loses Life in Ghodbunder Road Crash After Truck-Bike Collision

In an tragic road accident young 27-year-old woman died after truck rammed into two -wheeler near, Thane's Ghodbunder road. As per the information received from police, this accident occurred on Monday 29th September, 2025 around 11:30 pm near waghbil bridge.

According to PTI reports, a container truck lost control, because of which it rammed into a two-wheeler. In this accident woman rider got fatally injured. Police and emergency response team rushed to the spot and took victim to hospital. But unfortunately doctors declared her dead on arrival.

During Navratri celebration tragic accident took place in Dombivli, were a 14-year old boy died after falling into open Nullah. This incident occurred on Sunday 28 September, 2025 evening. Deceased identified as Ayush Eknath Kadam was a resident of Sarevar Nagar in Gopi Chowk near Jagdamba Temple, within the jurisdiction of Vishnunagar police station. This accident has left family in shock.

Also Read: Thane Rains: Man Missing After Being Swept Away in Ulhas River During Heavy Downpour

According to FPJ, deceased was at Gopi Chowk when this incident occurred, who had gone to eat at a bhandara organized during the Navratri festival, went to wash his hands near the nullah after finishing his meal. Accidentally, slipped and fell into the uncovered drain, which is about 12 feet deep and has a strong water current. After this accident locals immediately informed Ayush parents, who rushed to the spot and pleaded for help.