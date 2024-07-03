Thane: BAF and BMS Programs Fill Up Quickly as Students Focus on Career-Oriented Courses

Recent admission trends from prominent colleges in Thane reveal a growing preference among students for self-financing courses, particularly in the fields of finance and management. The Bachelor of Accounting and Finance (BAF) and Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS) programs have emerged as the most sought-after courses this academic year. The BAF program has reached its full capacity at Satish Pradhan Dnyanasadhana College, with 120 students admitted, indicating its high popularity. This trend towards self-financing courses is not isolated to a single institution, as prominent Thane-based colleges like Joshi Bedekar College and NKT are experiencing similar patterns in their recent admissions data.

"This year, students are showing less interest in B.A. programs. It appears to be part of a broader trend where students are prioritizing courses they perceive as more directly linked to specific career paths. While this focus on future employment is understandable, it's crucial that we don't overlook the significant value of humanities education. These programs cultivate critical thinking, cultural understanding, and a breadth of knowledge that are invaluable in any career," said Dr. Suchitra Naik, Principal of Joshi Bedekar College.

"In the 2023-24 academic year, 62 students secured full-time jobs and 31 obtained internships, a notable increase from the previous year. Many of these placements were in finance and management sectors, reinforcing student interest in these fields," said Sanjyot Deuskar, a professor at Dnyanasadhana College. Similarly, Dr. Dilip Patil, Principal of NKT College, told LokmatTimes.com, "Students are more attracted to self-financing courses as many feel they will get more exposure than just plain B.Com. In our college, Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) in Data Science and Bachelor of Accounting and Finance (BAF) have received higher priority."

However, it has been observed that students are not completely turning away from B.Com. "There are many students who want to pursue CA and are opting for B.Com. Apart from this, even the fees for this course are not hefty," said a professor from Joshi-Bedekar College.

Deuskar acknowledged that there are few employment opportunities for traditional courses like BA, B.Com, and B.Sc. "If we talk about placements for BA students who have studied sociology or political science, there are few social-based organizations or NGOs that will come to the college and hire them. This syllabus-industry gap has been prevalent for many years. We are hoping that the NEP will bridge this gap."

"As per NEP directives, every college needs to appoint a professor of practice who is working in the field. For the arts industry, that person could be from theatre or drama who can contribute to education. Every college is supposed to have an industry cell and internship cell. Mumbai University, as well as the government, is being proactive in implementation," said Dr. Naik. She also stated that many students don't prefer immediate jobs, instead opting to continue to post-graduate studies. For instance, many students want to pursue Law or prepare for MBA entrance exams. "Often, students get selected but don't turn up for jobs." Other professors feel that even as the syllabus are being framed now, it will take 3 to 4 years to see the impact of NEP.

Some courses are not getting the desired response as planned by colleges. For instance, Bachelor of Arts in Film, Television and New Media Production, a professional course recently introduced at Dnyanasadhana College, is receiving minimal response this year and may not be continued in the future. As the trend towards self-financing courses continues, colleges are adapting their infrastructure and teaching methodologies to meet the changing demands.