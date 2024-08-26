Thane-Borivali Twin Tunnel Project: TMC to Focus on Land Acquisition and Encroachment Removal

Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao conducted a comprehensive review of the essential requirements for the 11.8 km Thane-Borivali twin tunnel project that offers a much-needed solution to the region’s traffic congestion. It aims to drastically reduce the driving time between both spots from 1-2 hours (depending on day/time) to just about 15 minutes.. Key focus areas discussed included the expedited acquisition of substantial land parcels within Thane's municipal jurisdiction, efficient removal of existing encroachments, and securing mandatory approvals from the Tree Authority.

Overseen by the MMRDA, this ambitious project was inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on July 13, 2024 and will feature a significant stretch passing beneath the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, highlighting its engineering and environmental significance.

During the recent meeting, representatives from MMRDA and the construction company presented these critical issues to Commissioner Rao. They highlighted the need for coordinated efforts to expedite land acquisition, remove encroachments, and obtain the necessary environmental clearances to ensure the project remains on schedule.

In response, Commissioner Rao assured that the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) would extend full cooperation. He emphasized the importance of timely approvals and directed municipal officials to resolve any pending issues. To ensure smooth progress, TMC officials have already conducted on-site inspections at the construction location.





An essential aspect of the project’s construction is the daily requirement for a large volume of water. Commissioner Rao suggested utilizing treated water from the Thane Municipal Corporation's Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) for this purpose. He also assured that the municipal construction department would coordinate effectively to manage the water supply, ensuring no delays in the tunnel's construction.

The meeting was attended by Additional Commissioner Prashant Rode, Assistant Director of Urban Planning Sangram Kande, Deputy Commissioner (Gardens) Manohar Bodke among others. All officials committed to addressing the project's challenges and ensuring its successful and timely completion.