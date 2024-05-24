Thane Cafe Assault: 28-Year Old Hospitalized After Brutal Attack by History-Sheeter

A hang out at a local cafe on May 21 turned into a horrific ordeal for Kuldip Pawar, a 28-year-old hotel management student, and his friends. The incident occurred at Cafe BunTea in Unique Vistas, Manpada, when Harun Shaikh, a notorious history-sheeter, arrived at the establishment visibly intoxicated.

According to eyewitnesses, Shaikh, a resident of Hajuri, Wagle Estate, began threatening and intimidating the group of youngsters, asserting his dominance over the premises. He then targeted Kuldip Pawar, verbally abusing him without provocation. When Pawar questioned his behavior, Shaikh lashed out, striking him with a bottle.

As one of Pawar's friends attempted to intervene, Shaikh escalated the violence, swinging the broken bottle directly at Pawar's face, inflicting severe injuries. Pawar was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, where he required 50 stitches to treat the lacerations on his face.

An FIR has been registered at the Chitalsar Police Station in Thane, and authorities are investigating the matter. Shaikh, a repeat offender with numerous cases involving robbery, violations of the Arms Act, and cheating, has once again demonstrated a blatant disregard for the law and public safety.