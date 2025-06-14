Thane Circular Metro: Rs 1,400 Crore Tender for Phase 1 Nears Final Approval, Bhoomi Pujan Soon

The long-pending Thane Circular Metro project has reached a significant milestone, with a ₹1,400 crore tender for the first phase—spanning from Railadevi to Balkum Naka—now in its final approval stage. Despite being first conceptualised by then-Chief Minister and current Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, the project had been in limbo for years. Now, with an ambitious 2029 completion deadline, authorities say groundwork is set to begin soon with a formal bhoomipujan (groundbreaking) ceremony expected shortly.

The 29-kilometre-long metro corridor—formally titled the ‘Thane Internal Ring Railway Metro’—has received central and state clearance and is backed by ₹12,200 crore in total project funding. Of this route, 26 km will be elevated and 3 km underground, connecting key city areas including Lokmanya Nagar, Pokhran Roads 1 & 2, Hiranandani Meadows, Wagle Estate, Rabodi, and Thane Station.

During a high-level meeting held this week, Thane MP Naresh Mhaske reviewed the project alongside senior metro officials including Project Director Rajiv Tyagi and Chief Project Officer Sunilkumar Garg. Mhaske confirmed that all alignments have been finalised, including 22 elevated and 2 underground stations. The underground stretch will specifically link the Old and New Thane railway stations.

One lingering public concern was addressed during the meeting: the underground section will not affect existing buildings or structures, authorities clarified. Surveys for the depot locations at Vadavali and Kavesar are ongoing, and tenders for depot construction are also nearing completion. A separate tender for the Balkum-Railadevi stretch—delayed due to CRZ (Coastal Regulation Zone) concerns—is expected to be floated within three months.

To enhance commuter experience, Deputy CM Shinde has directed that all stations be “modern and iconic,” and consultants are being appointed for this purpose.

The target for completing the entire project has been set for December 2029, with detailed planning underway to coordinate across multiple civic bodies including Thane Municipal Corporation, MSEDCL, MMRDA, water supply, and drainage departments.

If completed on time, the Thane Ring Metro is expected to drastically reduce traffic congestion, cut travel times, and boost environmentally sustainable transport.