Thane City’s First Revised Development Plan Released by TMC; Citizens Given 60 Days for Feedback

In a significant move towards urban planning, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has released the city's first revised development plan, opening a 60-day window for public feedback. This new plan, succeeding the 1999 blueprint that guided the city's growth for two decades, marks a crucial step in Thane's urban evolution.

Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao announced the publication of the plan, emphasizing citizen participation. "We've made the entire plan available on the TMC website and displayed physical copies at the Late Narendra Ballal Auditorium in our headquarters," Rao stated. "We encourage all citizens to review the plan and submit their objections and suggestions within the next 60 days."

The comprehensive plan outlines ambitious projects for Thane's future, including:

62 parks and a botanical garden 63 playgrounds and 7 sports complexes 24 recreation grounds and 4 multipurpose grounds 7 waterfronts and 4 mangrove forests Cultural facilities like a theater, drama theater, and convention center An urban forest park and a town park







Kunal Mule, Deputy Director of the Development Plan Cell, detailed the review process: "After the public feedback period, a government-appointed committee will conduct hearings and incorporate necessary changes. The revised plan will then be presented to the TMC general body before being sent to the state government for final approval."

Citizens can submit their written feedback to the Administrator and Commissioner at the TMC main building in Panchpakhadi, Thane. The TMC has also made provisions for interested parties to purchase copies of the draft plan and maps for a nominal fee.