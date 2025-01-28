Thane Civic Body Launches Campaign to Vaccinate 10,000 Stray Dogs in Fight Against Rabies To Protect Public Health

In an effort to combat rabies and protect public health, the Thane Municipal Corporation, in collaboration with Mission Rabies India, will kick off the ‘Rabies Free Thane’ initiative. The campaign, set to run from January 29 to February 4, aims to vaccinate 10,000 stray dogs in the city, a critical step in preventing rabies-related deaths and halting the transmission of the virus.Building on the success of last year’s initiative, which saw over 7,400 stray dogs vaccinated, this year’s campaign will be expanded with the support of 25 dedicated teams, each consisting of a veterinarian and three other team members.

These teams will target areas with high rates of dog bites, identified through input from local residents and animal welfare groups. The vaccination campaign is being supported by multiple organizations, including the Thane Community for The Protection and Care of Animals, the Indian Society for Veterinary Animal Protection, Citizens for Animal Protection, VTEAMS, and PAWS Asia. Stray dogs, which are the primary carriers of the rabies virus, are the focus of this initiative, as they pose the greatest risk to public health, with rabies being a fatal disease if left untreated. A Thane civic body official emphasized the importance of the campaign’s expansion, stating, “We have gathered data from citizens and animal activists to pinpoint high-risk areas. Our goal is to eliminate rabies-related deaths in Thane.” This drive is part of a broader statewide effort to eradicate rabies by 2030, underscoring the crucial role of large-scale vaccination programs in controlling the spread of the disease.

The Thane Municipal Corporation has also highlighted the importance of community involvement in the success of the campaign. The initiative not only seeks to protect public health but also reflects the city’s commitment to ensuring the welfare of its animal population. As the vaccination drive progresses, Thane hopes to set an example of how collective action can make significant strides in controlling rabies and protecting both people and animals.