Thane Civic Body Tightens Rules for Boating After Mumbai Ferry Boat Accident

In the wake of a recent boat capsizing incident near the Gateway area, Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao has directed stringent safety measures at all lakes within municipal limits that offer boating facilities.

Thane houses a total of 35 lakes, of which Masunda Lake, Upvan Lake, and Ambe Ghosale Lake feature boating amenities, including pedal boats and motorboats, for public recreation. Masunda Lake hosts 35 pedal boats and 2 motorboats, Upvan Lake has 16 pedal boats and 1 motorboat, while Ambe Ghosale Lake offers 4 pedal boats and 1 motorboat. Private contractors manage these facilities.

The administration has mandated comprehensive safety measures to protect citizens using these services. Visitors must wear life jackets before boarding boats, and those refusing to comply will be barred from boating. Contractors have also been instructed to equip boats with safety essentials, including buoy rings, ropes, and life jackets.





Dr. Padmashree Bainade, Deputy Commissioner of the Environment Department, and Chief Environmental Officer Manisha Pradhan visited all three lakes to review safety protocols. They reiterated the importance of strict adherence to safety measures and cautioned against any negligence in implementing these guidelines.

Commissioner Rao further appealed to citizens to follow all safety instructions provided by the municipal authorities when using boating facilities.