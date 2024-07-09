Thane Crime Branch Bust ₹38 Lakh Illegal Gutka Ring in Bhiwandi; 2 Arrested

In a major crackdown on illegal tobacco products, Thane police conducted a successful raid in Bhiwandi on July 6, 2024. The operation, executed by the Crime Branch Unit-1, led to the arrest of two individuals and the seizure of banned gutka and pan masala worth over 38 lakh rupees.

Acting on a tip-off, Police Sub-Inspector Suryavanshi and his team swooped down on Shandar Market in Nizampura, Bhiwandi, at around 5:05 PM. The suspects, identified as Mohammad Aslam Anwar Mansuri (30) and Abdullah Isauddin Khan (45), both residents of Nizampura, were caught red-handed with a large quantity of prohibited tobacco products.

The seized items included various brands of gutka and pan masala such as Vimal, Ketan, SNK., Signature, Bajirao, and Mastani gutka These products, banned by the Maharashtra government, were being transported in two Tata tempos. The total value of the confiscated goods is estimated at 38,26,900 rupees, making it one of the largest seizures of its kind in recent times.

A case has been registered against the accused. The charges include sections 123, 274, 275, 3(5) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita, along with sections 26(2), 27, 23, 26(2)(iv), 30(2)(a) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The accused have been arrested. Police Sub-Inspector Suryavanshi is conducting further investigation into this crime.