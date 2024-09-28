Thane: Crime Branch Busts Prostitution Racket; Woman Agent Arrested, Three Victims Rescued

Anti-Human Trafficking Cell of the Thane Crime Branch arrested a woman involved in running a prostitution racket near Shastrinagar, Thane West. The operation uncovered a sophisticated network that had been supplying girls for sex work for the past 2-3 years using WhatsApp to share photos with potential clients.

Acting on a tip-off received by Senior Police Inspector Chetna Chaudhary of Thane City AHTC, a team was dispatched to Savarkar Nagar, Pokhran Road No. 1, near the Shastri Nagar signal and Thane Canteen Hotel. The information suggested that a female agent was scheduled to supply girls for prostitution, using mobile phones to send photos of the victims to customers via WhatsApp.

Inspector Chaudhary and her team set up a trap using decoy customers and witnesses. The sting operation successfully apprehended the female agent and rescued three young women who had been forced into the sex trade.

Investigations reveal that the accused had been operating this racket for the past 2-3 years, using social media platforms to connect with clients and showcase the victims. The Crime Branch team is now proceeding with legal action against the arrested agent under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Immoral Traffic Act (PITA). The rescued individuals have been sent to a safe rehabilitation center, and further investigations are underway.

