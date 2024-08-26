Thane Crime Branch Nabs Infamous Chain Snatcher, Recovers ₹3 Lakh in Jewelry

In a significant breakthrough, the Crime Branch Unit 5 of Wagle Estate has successfully apprehended a notorious chain snatcher, Gulamali alias Nadar Sartaj Jafri, aged 40, resident of Ambivali, Kalyan. The arrest, led by Senior Police Inspector Vikas Ghodke, has resulted in the solving of 10 chain-snatching cases registered across various police stations under the Thane Police Commissionerate. A total of 83 grams of gold jewelry worth ₹3,13,325 has been recovered from the accused.

The arrest came during a parallel investigation into a chain-snatching case (IPC Section 392) registered at Kapurbawdi Police Station. Following a tip-off, the crime branch team nabbed Jafri and, after a detailed interrogation, uncovered his involvement in several other chain-snatching incidents across the region.

Jafri has a notorious history of involvement in chain-snatching incidents. He has been previously implicated in numerous cases registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code across several police stations, including Khadakpada, Vartak Nagar, Naupada, Mumbra, and others. His criminal activities have been tracked over the years, with multiple offenses ranging from robbery to theft, further establishing his involvement in a string of chain-snatching cases.

Additionally, his criminal record extends to other locations, including Indiranagar Police Station in Nashik, further highlighting his involvement in a series of serious offenses over the years.

In total, the recovered items included multiple gold chains and Mangalsutras of varying weights and values, amounting to a substantial collection of stolen valuables.

The Crime Branch Unit 5 is continuing its investigation to uncover more links and possibly more crimes connected to Jafri. This arrest marks a significant step in curbing chain-snatching incidents in the region and bringing habitual offenders to justice.