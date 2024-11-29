Thane: Crime Branch Nabs Notorious Chain-Snatching Gang Linked to 70 Cases, Recover ₹50 Lakh Worth Stolen Goods

In a significant operation, the Crime Branch, Unit-03 of Kalyan police has arrested four notorious chain-snatchers and mobile thieves responsible for an astounding 70 criminal cases across Thane and surrounding areas. The gang, targeting women and men in localities including Bhiwandi, Thane, Badlapur, Ambernath, Kalyan, and Shil Dhayghar, has been accused of forcibly snatching gold mangalsutra and chains, causing widespread terror. The main case, registered under Kolshewadi Police Station Case No. 930/2024, involves charges under BNS Sections 309(4) and 3(5).

The arrested criminals—Taufik Tejib Hussain (29), Mohammed Ali alias Kalicharan Zaveri Ali (36), Abbas Sallu Jaffery (27), and Suraj alias Chhotu Manohar Sanlukhe (19)—were apprehended from the Ambivali area after meticulous planning and intelligence gathering. According to police, the gang has confiscated stolen items worth approximately ₹50,18,000, including 51 tolas (510 grams) of gold ornaments, 24 mobile phones, and six motorcycles, along with one Maruti Swift car.







Senior police officials, including Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre, Additional Commissioner Punjabrao Ugale, and Deputy Police Commissioner (Crime) Amarsinh Jadhav, supervised the operation. The Crime Branch team, led by Senior Police Inspector Ajit Shinde, successfully tracked down the criminals who were involved in chain snatching, mobile theft, and vehicle theft across multiple police stations in the region.

The police have registered cases in 40 different police stations, covering a wide geographical area and demonstrating the extensive criminal network of these suspects. Investigations are still ongoing to uncover the complete details of their criminal activities.