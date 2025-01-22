Thane: Crime Branch Seizes Whale Ambergris Worth Rs 5 Crore, One Arrested

In a significant operation on January 20, 2025, the Thane Crime Branch Unit-1 arrested a suspect in possession of highly valuable whale ambergris (whale vomit) weighing 5.48 kilograms, estimated to be worth Rs 5 crore in the international market. The accused, identified as Nitin Muttana Morelu from Pune, was apprehended near Saket Complex towards Creek Naka in Rabodi, Thane, following a tip-off received by Police Sub-Inspector Deepak Ghuge.

The seized ambergris, found in various sizes of reddish pieces, is highly sought after in the international black market for manufacturing high-grade perfumes and aromatic substances. The operation was conducted under the guidance of Senior Police Inspector Sachin Gaikwad of Crime Branch Unit-1, Thane.

A case has been registered at Rabodi Police Station under sections 39, 44, 48, 49B, 57, and 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972. The Crime Branch Unit-1, Thane, is conducting further investigation to determine the source and intended buyers of the contraband.

The successful operation was carried out under the supervision of DCP Amarsingh Jadhav and ACP Shekhar Bagde, with a team including Senior PI Sachin Gaikwad, PI Abdul Malik, and other police personnel from Crime Branch Unit-1, Thane.