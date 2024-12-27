Thane Crime Branch Solves 2022 Shooting Case, Five Arrested

The Crime Branch Unit 5 of Thane Police has arrested five suspects, including the main shooter Pratik Sharma (24), in connection with a 2022 shooting incident where businessman Sandip Rajaram Adsul was shot in the ribs outside his home during a financial dispute. The accused had been evading arrest since the incident and had fled to Uttar Pradesh, told DCP Amar Singh Jadhav. .

Following reliable intelligence that Sharma would be visiting Khadi Road in Kolshet, Thane, police set up a trap and apprehended him along with Rajkumar Govind Hande (32). Further investigation led to the arrest of three more suspects: Akant Pravin Powale (25), Tushar Dashrath Pawar (49), and Rohit Suryakant Gangotre (26).

The incident occurred on October 7, 2022, at around 8:40 PM outside Ganeshvandan Building, near Bharat Gas, Majiwada, Thane. Based on a complaint filed by the victim's wife Rohini Adsul, a case was registered at Kapurbawdi Police Station under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) and Arms Act Sections 3, 25, and 27.





Assistant Inspector Sharad Patil from Crime Branch Unit 5 is now leading the investigation, which remains ongoing to uncover further details and connections related to the crime.

A team comprising Senior PI Salil Bhosale, PI Nitin Patil, and several other officers from Wagle Unit-5 executed the successful operation.