Thane Crime: Local Paan Shop Owner Brutally Attacked Over Cigarette Dispute

A violent incident occurred on August 5, 2024, in the busy Azadnagar neighborhood on Kolshet Road, Thane, when an angry customer assaulted a local shop owner. At around 8:30 PM, 20-year-old Mahesh Vishnu Kavatikwar reported that his father, Vishnu Manohar Kavatikwar, was severely attacked by 24-year-old Aniket Laxman Gaikwad following a dispute over a cigarette.

The accused, known for his aggressive behavior, began hurling abuses and demanded a cigarette from Kavatikwar at his paan shop. Upon refusal, Gaikwad's anger escalated, leading him to strike Kavatikwar on the head and legs with a wooden stick, in a desperate attempt to kill him.

Following the complaint filed by Mahesh Kavatikwar, a case was registered against the accused at Kapurbawdi police station. The charges include sections 109 (attempt to murder) , 115(2) (voluntarily causes hurt), 352 (intentional insult that provokes a breach of peace), and 3(5) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita. Sub-Inspector S.S. Shelke is leading the investigation into this shocking incident.

