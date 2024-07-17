Thane Cyber Cell Busts International SIM Card Racket Used in Share Trading Frauds

The Thane Cyber Cell has uncovered an international racket involved in providing SIM cards used for contacting victims via social media platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, and Facebook for share trading frauds and other cybercrimes. In a raid, the police seized 779 pre-activated SIM cards linked to Cambodia, China, and Dubai, revealing that 3000 SIM cards had been used in cybercrimes.

The international gang employs sophisticated technical methods, making it challenging to trace them.

During the technical investigation of 16 related cases,it was revealed that WhatsApp accounts of 2,600 mobile SIM cards from various states were being activated from locations in Chhattisgarh, Tripura, and other places using 30 mobile devices. Technical analysis showed that the WhatsApp IP addresses were located in Hong Kong.

In one case, the unknown accused lured the complainant into investing ₹29,30,000 through a WhatsApp group link, promising high returns. Technical investigations traced the mobile numbers used to contact the complainant, leading to the identification of mobile handsets in New Shantinagar, Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Despite no clear identification of the accused, the cyber cell team successfully raided the location using technical expertise.

The arrested individuals were identified as Aftab Irshad Dhebar, 22, from Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh, and Manish Kumar Mohit Deshmukh, 27, from Bhilai, Chhattisgarh. The raid yielded 779 pre-activated SIM cards, 23 mobile handsets, 50 credit/debit cards, 20 checkbooks, a laptop, two WiFi routers, and cash. They were arrested on July 5, 2024, and remanded to police custody until July 17, 2024. Another key suspect, Bhaijaan alias Hafeez Ahmed, 48, from Northeast Delhi, was arrested on July 19, 2024.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they procured SIM cards from vendors using multiple biometric fingerprints for illegal activities. The gang has a network of associates in Raipur, Bilaspur, and Delhi, who activate SIM cards and supply them to cybercriminals in Cambodia, Dubai, China, and other countries. The accused admitted to using around 3000 SIM cards for fraudulent activities.

Ongoing investigations revealed that the gang activated 3000 SIM cards through WhatsApp, with further probes underway. Analysis of seized SIM cards and banking documents indicated involvement in large-scale financial frauds. Complaints from various states, including Rajasthan, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, and Kerala, have been filed against the gang on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

Efforts are ongoing to locate other gang members. The investigation is being led by Senior Police Inspector Prakash Warke, Thane Cyber Cell under guidance of Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre, Joint Commissioner Dnyaneshwar Chavan, Additional Commissioner (Crime) Punjabrao Ugle, and Deputy Commissioner of Economic Offenses and Cyber Crime, Parag Manere, with significant contributions from the Thane Cyber Cell team.