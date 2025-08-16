Thane Dahi Handi 2025: What Are the Timings of These Big Govinda Pyramids

Thane is known for the biggest Dahi Handi celebration in terms of the height of the human pyramid and the prize for money for Govindas. Names of record-breaking prize pots are heard from Thane. But it is not possible for everyone to witness the festivities. However, with this information and guide one can experience this year's most expansive and biggest Handi,

When and Where to Go

Like every year, the Dahi Handi celebration in Thane is at its peak. The festival falls on August 16, which is a weekend, and events have started in the morning. Several big events will continue until 6 p.m.

Big Dahi Handis in Thane

1. One of the biggest Handi in Thane was organised by Sanskruti Yuva Pratishthan with the help of MLA Pratap Sarnaik. This Dahi Handi has a huge price tag: Rs 21 lakh for dramatic multi-layer pyramids and Rs 11 lakh for nine-layer pyramids.

One can watch live streaming of Jai Jawan Govinda Pathak and Aryan Govinda Pathak Dahi Handi via YouTube

2. Tembhi Naka & Jambori Naka Dahi Handi is also one of the iconic multiplayer pyramid drawing enthusiastic crowds and local thrill.

3. Organised by Disha Group, Jagruti Parents Association, and Divyang Kala Kendra, these celebrations feature specially-abled children forming Govinda pyramids—highlighting inclusion and community spirit.

Govinda Pathaks train rigorously to form human pyramids up to nine tiers high, shouting chants of “Govinda aala re!” as they attempt to break the curd-filled handi. This tradition tests coordination, balance, and courage.

Record prize funds: More mandals compete for lakh-rupee handi or prize money. For instance, Rs 21 lakh was awarded for multi-layer feats at the Sanskruti Yuva Pratishthan event.

Safety-first celebrations: Participants are insured and required to wear safety helmets or gear for the event. Police have planned some traffic diversions to manage crowds and traffic.

Inclusive activities: Celebratory pyramids made by specially-abled children give a social flavour to the celebrations.