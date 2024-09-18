Thane: Dispute Over Change of Rs 100 Escalates Into Violence at Bhiwandi Petrol Pump, 3 Injured

A dispute over the unavailability of change for a ₹100 note escalated into a violent altercation at the Jio Petrol Pump in Valpada, Bhiwandi, leading to the assault of the pump manager and the operator. Santosh Patil (49), an operator at the petrol station, filed a formal complaint at the Narpoli Police Station against three individuals involved in the attack.The incident has raised questions about lingering currency issues in everyday transactions.

Santosh Ramchandra Patil, 49, an operator at the petrol pump, filed a police complaint detailing the events. According to the complaint, Patil was informed about the altercation around 9:20 AM by the petrol pump supervisor, Jayesh Wakde, who urged him to come quickly as a fight had broken out. Upon arriving at the pump at 9:40 AM, Patil witnessed three men—Vitthoba alias Billa Gangaram Naik, Sandesh Kamalakar Naik, and Balkrishna Gangaram Naik—verbally abusing and physically assaulting the petrol pump manager, Pratham Naik (24).



The dispute reportedly began when a customer, Akshay Bhagat, handed over a ₹100 note after refueling, but the pump staff did not have sufficient change. When the staff asked the customer to wait in line, the three accused became violent.

While speaking to LokmatTimes.com, Patil said, "The accused have constantly been involved in such violent cases and used to visit our petrol pump earlier as well. They created constant chaos and always abused our staff. Yesterday, they also beat a handicapped person from our staff. Due to online transactions, change was sometimes unavailable, but our staff was trying their best to help the customers."



In an attempt to calm the situation, Patil was struck by Vitthoba, who was wielding a bat. Patil raised his right hand to protect himself, but the bat hit his hand, causing injury. Sandesh and Balkrishna further assaulted him by punching him in the face and back, leading to additional injuries.

The Narpoli Police Station has registered a case under 115 (2), 118 (1), 352, 3(5) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita. Further investigation is going on.