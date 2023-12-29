Thane District Hospital Performs First Arthroscopic Knee Surgery, Offering Lifesaving Care for Local Man

Thane: Rahul Kadam (32), a resident of Jejuri, underwent a successful ligament replacement surgery on his knee at the Thane District Hospital, marking a significant milestone for the medical facility. This complex and previously unavailable procedure was performed free of charge by a team led by Dr. Dheeraj Mahajan, Additional District Surgeon, offering a ray of hope for Kadam and countless others facing similar challenges.

Kadam suffered from a torn ligament in his knee, severely hindering his mobility. Private hospitals quoted him a staggering 3 to 4 lakh rupees for the surgery, an insurmountable cost for his family.



Upon learning about the availability of the procedure at the Thane District Hospital, Kadam sought treatment there. Under the guidance of Dr. Kailas Pawar, District Surgeon, a team comprising of Dr. Mahajan, Dr. Babasaheb Chavan, Dr. Vishal Acharya, and anesthetist Dr. Priyanka Mahajan successfully performed the intricate surgery on December 28th, taking just one hour (8:30 AM to 9:30 AM).



The team employed advanced techniques, including ACL (Anterior Cruciate Ligament) reconstruction, where the damaged ligament was removed and replaced with a healthy one harvested from another part of Kadam's knee. This modern approach, previously unavailable at the hospital, signifies a major leap forward in the facility's capabilities.



Kadam expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the doctors and staff at the Thane District Hospital, hailing their expertise and dedication. His successful surgery not only alleviates his immediate suffering but also paves the way for more affordable and accessible healthcare for the community.