Thane: Diva Residents Endure Garbage and Waterlogging Issues

Residents near the Angel Paradise School, located on the road leading to Diva Station East, are facing severe inconvenience due to piles of garbage and waterlogging on the road. With the road submerged in stagnant water, pedestrians are forced to use the walls of the drainage channel to navigate the area. Women often carry their children in their arms to traverse through the mess and leave them safely at the school gates. Local social worker Amol Dhanraj Kendre has raised concerns over the unsanitary conditions and appealed to the authorities to take immediate action. "Nullah cleaning is being done after the monsoons have started. Will the administration pay attention and ensure that the drains are cleaned and the garbage on the road is removed?" Kendre questioned. "We don't want anyone, especially children or the elderly, to risk falling into the open drains or getting sick due to the unhygienic surroundings."

There are two nearby schools, Om Sai English School and Angel Paradise. Residents of Narayan Bhagat Nagar are awaiting a swift response from the authorities to resolve the garbage and waterlogging crisis, which has disrupted their daily commute and posed potential health hazards. Nearby residents informed that schools have started, and it is difficult for children to go to school through such chaotic roads. Akshay Gudadhe, Diva assistant commissioner, told LokmatTimes.com that the issue will be resolved soon and the concerned authorities have been directed to visit the spot. Regional Disaster Management Cell officials have also acknowledged the issue.

In a related development, residents of Mumbra Devi Arcade in Mumbra Colony Road, Diva East, have expressed their frustration over the improper disposal of drainage waste within the premises of Mumbra Devi Arcade. According to multiple complaints from local residents, the drainage waste has been accumulating in the society premises for over 10 days, raising concerns about potential health hazards and environmental implications.