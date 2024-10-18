Thane Drug Bust: Police Seize MD Crystal Worth Rs 2.17 Lakh in Bhiwandi, Arrest 25-Year-Old Near Mankoli

Crime Branch Unit-2 of Bhiwandi polices seized 66 grams of MD (Mephedrone) crystal powder, cash, and a mobile phone with a combined value of Rs. 2,17,250 from a 25-year-old man on the Nashik-Thane service road near Mankoli, Bhiwandi. The operation, conducted yesterday at around 9:40 PM, led to the arrest of Umran Idris Khan, a resident of Kausa, Mumbra, who was found in possession of the illegal substance. This operation is part of a larger pattern of recent drug seizures in the region, underscoring Thane's growing concerns over narcotics trade.

The police team, acting on received information, set up a trap on the service road from Nashik to Thane near Mankoli, Bhiwandi. During the operation, they apprehended Khan, who was found carrying the Mephedrone crystal powder, a Vivo company mobile phone, and cash. The total value of the seized items, including the drugs, phone, and cash, amounts to Rs. 2,17,250.

Based on the complaint filed by the government, a case has been registered at Narpoli Police Station under Crime Register No. 1659/24. The accused has been charged under Sections 8(c) and 22(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The accused has been arrested, and further investigation is being conducted by Police Sub-Inspector Dhanraj Kedar of the Crime Branch, Unit-2, Bhiwandi.