Thane Drug Bust: Police Seize Mephedrone and Codeine Syrup Worth Over ₹11 Lakh

The Thane Anti-Narcotics Cell of Thane Crime Branch seized drugs worth over ₹11 lakh in two separate operations, leading to the arrest of two individuals involved in drug trafficking.

In the first case, on December 11, 2024, acting on a tip-off, the Anti-Narcotics Cell apprehended Mohammad Abdul Rehman Syed, alias Nody, near Khardigaon Talav on the road leading from Khardi to Diva in Mumbra. The accused, a resident of Khonigaon, was caught with 60.3 grams of MD (Mephedrone) powder intended for sale. The contraband, valued at ₹7.43 lakh, was seized, and an FIR was registered under NDPS Act sections 8(c) and 22(c) at the Mumbra Police Station. Syed has been remanded to police custody until December 16, 2024, as investigations continue to trace the source of the drugs and uncover potential additional stock.

In the second operation, on December 12, 2024, at approximately 6:25 PM, Nawaz Shamsuddin Pawle, a resident of Mumbra, was intercepted near a tea stall on the Ganesh Khind-Kalyan Phata Road in Daighar, Thane. He was found with 720 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup, valued at ₹3.63 lakh, allegedly intended for illegal sale. An FIR was registered at the Shil Daighar Police Station under NDPS Act sections 8(c) and 22(c) and relevant provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. Pawle has also been remanded to police custody until December 17, 2024, as authorities probe the origin of the seized bottles and any associated networks.

These operations were conducted under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police Amar Singh Jadhav and Assistant Commissioner of Police Dhanaji Kshirsagar, with a team led by Senior Police Inspector Rahul Maske.

Further investigations are underway to dismantle the supply chains and apprehend other suspects involved in the illicit drug trade.