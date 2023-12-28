Thane: Drunk Driver Crashes into Four Cars near CM's Home

Thane: On Tuesday night, an intoxicated 27-year-old named Vishal Gupta crashed his car into four vehicles in the Louiswadi area, which is near CM Eknath Shinde's private residence. Accordingly, a complaint was filed against him under Motor Vehicle Act 185 at Wagle Estate Police' informed senior police inspector Madhukar Kad.

Vishal was trying to park his car in the Louiswadi area near CM's residence when he lost control and ended up ramming four nearby vehicles. Fortunately, no one has been injured in the incident. Police have taken immediate action. The investigation revealed that Gupta was under the influence of alcohol when the accident took place.