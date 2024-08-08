Thane Eco-Ganpati Bappa Initiative: TMC Provides Free Shadu Clay and Space to Promote Nature Friendly Ganesh Idol

In a bid to promote an eco-friendly Ganesh festival, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has launched various initiatives since March. As part of these efforts, the TMC has provided free Shadu clay to six idol makers and free space for idol-making to four artisans within the Thane municipal area. TMC Commissioner Saurabh Rao has directed the corporation's Environment Department to collaborate with public Ganesh festival committees, idol-maker organizations, and volunteer groups. Rao believes that with everyone's cooperation, the festival can be made increasingly eco-friendly.

Following guidelines from the Central Pollution Control Board and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board, the TMC published eco-friendly Ganesh festival regulations for 2024 in March. Additional Commissioner Prashant Rode also held meetings with various stakeholders to facilitate dialogue. The Environment Department's offer of free Shadu clay received responses from six idol makers, while four artisans requested free space for idol-making. The TMC provided three spaces in the Vartak Nagar ward and one in the Majiwada-Manpada ward. Chief Environment Officer Manisha Pradhan stated that there were no requests from other ward committee areas.

To raise awareness about eco-friendly celebrations, the TMC, in collaboration with the idol makers' association, organized an exhibition at Municipal School No. 19 in Vishnunagar. The exhibition showcased eco-friendly idols and decorations made from materials such as cardboard, paper, cocoa powder, Shadu, and red clay. A workshop on making Ganesh idols from Shaadu clay was also conducted in coordination with the Environment Vigilance Committee, receiving a positive response from Thane residents. The TMC has also organized workshops in schools to increase children's participation in eco-friendly festivities. In the first phase, students from municipal schools in Parab wadi, Kalwa, Kishan Nagar, Balkum, Diva, Vartak Nagar, Shil, Manpada, Yeoor, and Tembhipada participated, making idols with their own hands and pledging to celebrate an eco-friendly festival.