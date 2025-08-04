Thane Fire Acccident: Container Catches Blaze on Patlipada Flyover, No Casualties Reported

Thane: Container engulfed in a fire on Patlipada Flyover near Thane's Ghodbunder Road. As per the reports the container was heading towards Fountain Road This incident occurred during a pick hours which has led to the major traffic disruption.

As per the FPJ reports after fire accident the thick smoke was seen rising from he container. Emergency services have been alerted, and the police have been informed and are responding to the scene. A fire has disrupted traffic in the surrounding area. Authorities advise motorists to avoid the route and use alternate roads. Commuters caught in the congestion should remain patient and follow directions from traffic personnel.

As of now no casualties or injuries reported.