Thane: Fire breaks out at godown in Manpada, no one injured

A major fire broke out at Khodiyar Stationery and Xerox, Clean & Sign Solution godowns in front of Tata Motors Servicing Center in Manpada area near Kothari Compound, Tikuji-Ni-Wadi in Thane around 11.30 pm on Sunday. Disaster Management Department of Thane Municipal Corporation and fire brigade teams brought the fire under control in about three and a half hours.

Upon receiving the information about the fire, disaster management personnel along with Chitalsar police as well as fire brigade personnel were present at the spot along with a fire vehicle, a water tanker and a jumbo water tanker. Fortunately, no one was killed or injured in the fire. The fire was brought under control around 2.30 am on Monday, sources said. The fire destroyed a large quantity of raw materials in the warehouse.