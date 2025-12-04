Thane: Fire Breaks Out at Kabawat Brush Company in Bhiwandi (Watch Video)

A fire broke out at a factory located in the Bhiwandi area of Thane district in Maharashtra on Wednesday night, December 3. The blaze erupted at the Kabawat Brush Company in Kalher area and was reported to the Thane Control room at around 12.46 am.

After receiving the information, firefighters from Bhiwandi Nizampura, Thane and Kalyan rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control at around 3.30 am.

No casualties were reported, but raw materials and goods were destroyed, and cooling operations continue. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.