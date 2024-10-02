Thane: Fire Erupts at Wagle Estate Food Company, No Injuries Reported (Watch Video)

A massive fire erupted at Venkatramana Food Specialities Limited in Thane (West) today at approximately 3:59 PM. The company is located near Shiv Sena Branch, Hanuman Nagar, Road No. 34, Wagle Estate. As of now, no injuries have been reported, and intense efforts are underway to extinguish the blaze.





The Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Management Cell received information about the incident from the Main Fire Control Room. Immediately, a large contingent of emergency responders was dispatched to the scene. Present at the site are the Deputy Commissioner of Thane Municipal Corporation, Chief Fire Officer, Disaster Management Officer, police officers and personnel, along with firefighters equipped with seven high-rise fire vehicles, two jumbo water tankers, one water tanker, and one rescue vehicle.

The combined forces are currently engaged in a concerted effort to bring the fire under control and prevent its spread to neighboring areas. The cause of the fire and the extent of damage to the food processing facility are yet to be determined.