Thane Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Dev Corpora Building in Khopat
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 18, 2024 07:37 AM2024-09-18T07:37:20+5:302024-09-18T07:37:22+5:30
According to Thane Municipal Corporation, a fire broke out at the Dev Corpora building in Khopat in Maharashtra's Thane. The fire extinguishing operation is in full swing.
So far, 9 people have been rescued from the spot. The fire brigade and police officers are present at the spot, and the firefighting operation is underway.
Further details awaited.