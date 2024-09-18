Thane Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Dev Corpora Building in Khopat

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 18, 2024 07:37 AM

According to Thane Municipal Corporation, a fire broke out at the Dev Corpora building in Khopat in Maharashtra's Thane. The fire extinguishing operation is in full swing.

So far, 9 people have been rescued from the spot. The fire brigade and police officers are present at the spot, and the firefighting operation is underway.

Further details awaited.

