Thane: Five Interstate Gang Members Arrested in Bhiwandi, Stolen Jewellery Worth Rs. 3.41 Lakh Recovered

On July 23, 2024, Crime Branch Unit II of Bhiwandi apprehended five active members of an interstate gang linked to a high-profile jewellery store robbery in Daman. Acting on a tip-off received by Police Constable Amol Desai, the authorities set up a sting operation in Nagaon, Bhiwandi, where the suspects were reportedly attempting to sell the stolen goods. During the operation, the police recovered 3 kg of silver jewellery and other items valued at Rs. 3,41,000. The swift action of the Crime Branch led to the successful arrest of all five individuals involved.

The individuals arrested have been identified as Khalik Bahar Ali Haji Sheikh, 50, from Dombivli and originally from Sahebganj, Jharkhand; Raju Gopal Singh from Vasai, originally from Kailali, Nepal; Prem Uday Ram Sharma, 31, also from Vasai and originally from Kailali, Nepal; Ramesh, alias Khadak Gangaram Auji, 39, from Vasai and originally from Kailali, Nepal; and Sujal Makbul Sheikh, 35, from Thane, originally from Sahebganj, Jharkhand.

The main accused, Khalik Sheikh, has a criminal record with multiple cases registered against him in Satara, Thane, Madhya Pradesh, and Karnataka. Similarly, other gang members have prior offenses recorded in various parts of the country, including Karnataka and Mumbai, said senior inspector Yogesh Awhad from the Crime Uni-II in Bhiwandi.

The gang allegedly used a gas cutter to break through the wall of a jewellery store in Daman and cut open the lockers. The recovered items include 3 kg of silver jewellery, idols, and mobile phones. The case is registered at Nani Daman Police Station under sections 305(a), 331(4), and 3(5) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita. The arrested individuals and the recovered items have been handed over to the Nani Daman Police for further investigation.

