Thane: Former DGP Sanjay Pandey Questioned in Alleged Extortion and Forgery Case

Former Director General of Police (DGP) and IPS officer Sanjay Pandey finds himself under scrutiny as he arrived at Unit-5 of the Crime Branch in Wagle Estate, Thane, in connection with an FIR registered against him at Thane Nagar Police Station. The inquiry stems from allegations of extortion, filing false cases, and forging documents.

The case was filed by businessman Sanjay Punamia, who accused Pandey and six of his associates of harassment and misconduct between May 2021 and June 30, 2024. According to Punamia's complaint, the accused allegedly misused their positions to extort money, threaten false cases, and manipulate judicial proceedings using forged documents.

Punamia reported that a specific case from 2016 at Thane Nagar Police Station was unlawfully reopened, during which he and other businessmen were targeted. The accusations include attempts to mislead the court by fabricating documents under the guise of a Special Public Prosecutor.

The complaint, initially lodged via email on August 26, 2024, prompted an investigation led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Amar Singh Jadhav.

Pandey's arrival at the Crime Branch office drew significant attention, highlighting the mounting challenges faced by the former senior officer. Further interrogation and investigation are underway to uncover the depth of the alleged misconduct.