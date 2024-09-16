Thane: Headless Body of Security Supervisor Found on Kolshet Road in Lodha Amara, Probe On

In a shocking discovery, a headless body of a man was found at the Lodha Amara complex on Kolshet Road early this morning, sending shockwaves through the posh locality. The victim, identified as a security supervisor, was found on the terrace of one of the buildings, and the brutal nature of the crime has stirred fear among the residents.

The Kapurbawdi police, under whose jurisdiction the area falls, has confirmed the murder. Senior Police Inspector Sandip Dhande stated to LokmatTimes.com that an official case is being registered, and the body has been sent to the civil hospital for further examination. Police sources have suggested that the motive behind the murder could be linked to a financial dispute. It is speculated that the suspect might also be a security personnel. Residents of Lodha Amara shared that they first learned about the incident through messages circulating in their society's WhatsApp group.

Disturbing images of the crime scene, which have surfaced online, show the victim's body without the head, leading to widespread panic in the area. The investigation is ongoing, and further details are awaited as the authorities continue to gather more evidence.