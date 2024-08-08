Thane: High Alert Issued as Barvi Dam Water Levels Near Capacity

Authorities have issued a high alert due to alarming water levels at the Barvi dam, which supplies Thane. The dam's water level has reached 72.57 meters, nearing its maximum capacity of 72.60 meters. The surge in inflow increases the risk of the automatic sluice gates opening, potentially causing an immediate release of water into the Barvi river.

"We have directed the local authorities, including the Sarpanch, Talathi, and Gramsevak, to alert the residents in the towns and villages along the Barvi river about the impending rise in water levels," said Executive Engineer of the Barvi Dam Division, Mr. Dushant B. Uike. "It is crucial that citizens and tourists refrain from entering the flowing water or swimming in the river during this critical period."

The areas that are likely to be affected include Asnoli, Chandap, Pimploli, Sagaon, Patilpada, Karand, Moryachapada, Chon, Rahatoli, Aghanwadi and Fanaswadi as well as other towns and villages situated along the banks of the Barvi river.

Authorities have urged the public to exercise caution and heed the instructions issued by the local administration to ensure the safety of all. Residents are advised to stay away from the river and report any concerns or emergencies to the designated authorities immediately.

