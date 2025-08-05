Thane Hit-and-Run: 21-Year-Old Returning From Friendship Day Dinner Run Over by Truck in Mumbra

A 21-year-old woman died on Sunday, August 3, when she was struck and crushed by a speeding truck from behind in the Thane district of Maharashtra. The accident occurred near Reti Bunder Junction in Mumbra, while Palak Solanki and Pawan Mhaisala were returning from the Friendship Day 2025 celebration.

Solanki (24) and Mhaisala went to drop another friend Zoya on two-wheeler after having dinner together to celebrate Friendship day, when they were returning home at around 11.30, suddenly a speeding truck hit their two-wheeler from behind, leading to fall both of them and the rare tyre of crushed the Palak Solanki head, leading to her death on the spot.

Mhaisala filed the complaint after the accident. The police said that friends decided to go out for dinner to celebrate Friendship Day on Sunday. According to the complaint, they reached Retibandar Road number 4, and a container travelling at a high speed towards Nashik hit their scooter from behind. Mhaisala lost control of the vehicle because of the impact, and both he and Solanki fell onto the road, according to the Indian Express report.

The wheel of the truck then ran over Solanki’s head, and she died on the spot. Mhaisa received several injuries to his hands, bruises to his waist, shoulder and right leg in a crash. People present at the spot rushed both of them to the hospital. Mhaisa then called Zoya, who in turn called Solanki’s relatives to the scene.

According to the complaint, the container driver was driving at high speed and fled the scene after hitting the scooter from behind. The police registered the case against an unknown person, and investigation is underway to locate the vehicle and driver.