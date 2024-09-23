Thane Horror: Mother Kills Minor Daughter, Hangs Self to Death in Dombivli Apartment Complex

In a shocking incident that unfolded yesterday in Dombivli East, a 29-year-old woman allegedly killed her 2.5-year-old daughter before taking her own life. Rahul Sunil Sakpal, 32, returned home to find his wife, Pooja, hanged from a ceiling fan and their daughter, lying unresponsive on the floor. The tragedy occurred while Rahul's 64-year-old disabled mother was asleep in another room, unaware of the unfolding events.

Rahul Sakpal, a senior associate at Wipro in Airoli, resides with his family at Runwal MyCity, Phase 2, Dombivli East. On the day of the incident, Rahul attended a society meeting from 3 PM to 7 PM. Upon returning home around 8 PM, after having dinner outside, he found the apartment door locked. Unable to reach his wife by phone, he contacted his mother, who opened the door to reveal the horrifying scene.

According to Rahul's statement to the Manpada Police Station, he discovered his wife Pooja hanging from the ceiling fan with a saree, while their daughter was lying motionless on the floor with a scarf around her neck. Neighbors gathered upon hearing the commotion, and Rahul immediately rushed his daughter to AIMS Hospital in Milapnagar, Dombivli East. However, doctors declared the child dead on arrival at 9:40 PM.

Rahul stated that there had been no conflicts or disagreements within the family prior to this incident. He expressed shock and confusion over his wife's actions, noting that the motive behind the tragic event remains unknown. Rahul has filed a legal complaint regarding the incident, and further investigation is underway.

Manpada police station informed LokmatTimes.com that Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita has been registered against the deceased wife.

Police sources revealed that when they contacted Pooja’s relatives, they were told that she had an aggressive nature and had frequently beaten her child in the past. Her relatives also mentioned that Pooja would become rude over small matters, although she never fought with her husband. However, when her child cried, she would often beat her. This is based on preliminary information gathered during the investigation. Police also confirmed that there were no financial issues within the family.