Thane Internal Ring Metro Project Gets Green Signal; Work to Start in November

Thane city is poised for a significant upgrade in its transport infrastructure with the upcoming Thane Internal Ring Metro project, set to commence construction in November, reported the Free Press Journal. The ambitious 29-kilometre metro line will create a loop along the city’s western region, linking major residential, commercial, and transport nodes such as Wagle Estate, Manpada, and Thane Junction. Approved by the Union Cabinet in August 2024, the ₹12,200 crore project will be executed by Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha Metro), reported the Free Press Journal. The corridor will include 22 stations — 20 elevated and two underground — stretching between the Ulhas River and the Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

Thane Internal Ring Metro work is commencing from next month. It would have 22 stations, out of which, 2 would be underground and rest would be elevated. pic.twitter.com/1GGxohnbUQ — Sandeep Parkhi (@sparkhi) October 29, 2025

Also Read: 'Maharashtra Has Emerged as a Rising Force in the Maritime Sector,' Says CM Devendra Fadnavis (Watch Video)

The proposed metro line will feature several key stations, including Thane Junction, New Thane, Raila Devi, Wagle Circle, Gandhi Nagar, Lokmanya Nagar Bus Depot, Shivai Nagar, Neelkanth Terminal, Kashinath Ghanekar Theatre, Manpada, Dongripada, Vijay Nagari, Waghbil, Water Front, Patlipada, Azad Nagar Bus Stop, Manorama Nagar, Kolshet Industrial Area, Balkum Naka, Balkumpada, Rabodi, and Shivaji Chowk. These 22 stations are expected to be completed and operational by 2029. The network is designed to ensure smooth movement across Thane’s key corridors while easing connectivity to surrounding areas within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

According to project officials, the Thane Ring Metro will serve as a sustainable and eco-friendly alternative to traditional transport systems, helping to curb congestion and pollution in the rapidly growing city. The line aims to encourage cleaner mobility and reduce greenhouse gas emissions significantly. Once operational, it is projected to handle nearly 6.47 lakh commuters daily in 2029, with ridership expected to increase to 8.72 lakh by 2045. The metro is seen as a major step toward making Thane a greener, more commuter-friendly urban centre.

Funding for the mega infrastructure project will come from multiple sources, including both Central and State government allocations, bilateral financial partnerships, and innovative funding models such as station naming rights and asset monetization. Maha Metro has already initiated pre-bid work and tender documentation, paving the way for the formal awarding of contracts. Construction activities are expected to move swiftly once groundwork begins, aligning with the city’s growing need for improved public transportation.

Expected to become fully operational by 2029, the Thane Internal Ring Metro is anticipated to transform daily commuting patterns for thousands of residents, reported the Free Press Journal. The metro will offer faster, safer, and more affordable travel options for students, professionals, and local residents alike. With its seamless connectivity and time-saving routes, the project is set to position Thane as one of the most efficiently connected cities within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, marking a milestone in sustainable urban development.