Joshi-Bedekar College students receive weapon handling training by police

On the occasion of Raising Day on Monday, January 2, the Thane Nagar police conducted weapon handling training for Joshi-Bedekar College students. The training was attended by around 100 students from Joshi-Bedekar College. Thane will observe Raising Day from January 2 to January 8. provide weapon-handling training and show modern weapons.

According to Jairaj Ranware, senior police inspector at Thane Nagar police station, "From January 2 to January 8, we will be delivering training to Thane students on a variety of topics in honour of Raising Day." On the first day, we provided weapon handling training and demonstrated several modern weapons, such as a handgun, carbine, SLR, AK47, tear gas, and so on.

Ranware added "We will be holding plays and lectures on themes such as cybercrime, traffic rules, and women's protection in the coming days. The pupils were also told about how the police station operates. "We have arranged street plays at Thane station, market locations, and so forth," said Sonali Dhoke, assistant commissioner of police at Thane Nagar police station.

D.R. Jadhav (sub-inspector), Dilip Mane (constable), Arif Tadvi (police Naik), and others were present at the Raising Day training session.