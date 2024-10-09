Thane: Kalwa Woman Arrested for Abandoning Newborn Baby

Kalwa Police Station has arrested 24-year-old Kanchan Gaud for allegedly abandoning a newborn baby girl on the roadside near Devi Krupa Chawl in Bhaskar Nagar, Kalwa.. The incident occurred around 6:15 AM yesterday where the baby was found without any parent or guardian. After an intense search operation , police identified and apprehended Gawad with the help of CCTV footage and technical data from the crime scene and surrounding areas.

The case was registered under sections 91 and 93 of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita at Kalwa Police Station. The report was filed after the newborn was found abandoned by the roadside. Initially, the police had no leads on the identity of the person responsible for leaving the infant.

Through extensive investigation, including analysis of CCTV footage from the area and technical information, the police team managed to identify and apprehend the suspect. Upon questioning, Kanchan Gaud revealed that the baby belonged to her sister. The newborn's mother has been sent to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa for necessary medical treatment.

The accused was arrested at 5:52 PM yesterday. The police are continuing their investigation to uncover more details about the case.