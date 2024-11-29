Thane: Lift Repair Worker Allegedly Molests 3 Minor Students in Badlapur School

A fresh case of school abuse in Badlapur has been overshadowed by another incident in Mumbai. Three minor students at a school in Bhandup were allegedly molested by an employee who came to repair the lift. The incident, which occurred between 10 am and 1:30 pm on November 27, involved a 10-year-old girl and two 11-year-old girls who were studying yoga in the school's basement.

The girls reported the incident to their teacher and parents, leading to the discovery of the abuse through CCTV footage. The footage showed the accused, identified as 27-year-old Gopal Gowda, inappropriately touching the girls. Despite the elevator ending on the ground floor, the repair worker was seen hiding in the basement.

A case has been registered under Sections 74, 78 of the Indian Judicial Code and Section 8 of the POCSO Act, and the accused has been arrested. The victims' families have alleged that the school administration pressured them not to approach the police and did not cooperate when they demanded to see the CCTV footage. The incident has raised serious questions about the school's handling of the situation.