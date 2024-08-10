Thane: Major Drug Racket Busted in Dombivli, MD Worth Rs 21.3 Lakh Seized; Three Arrested

Anti- Narcotics Cell of the Thane police successfully busted a major drug racket operating in the Dombivli area, leading to the arrest of the self-proclaimed 'MD King' and his associates. The operation resulted in the seizure of 213 grams of MD (Mephedrone) worth Rs 21,30,000. To evade police detection, they operated at night using auto-rickshaws and frequently changed locations.

Acting on information about drug sales targeting youth in the Dombivli area, Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre ordered the Anti-Narcotics Cell of Thane City Crime Branch to take action. Initially, on March 5, 2024, the police arrested Pravin Ankush Chavan, 42, a resident of Kumbharkhan Pada, Dombivli, seizing 143 grams of MD worth ₹14,30,000 from him. A case was registered against him at Vishnunagar Police Station, Dombivli under sections 8 (c)and 22 (c) of the NDPS Act.

Further investigation led to the identification of the main supplier, Pravin Vishambhar Chaudhary alias Chunni, also known as 'MD King'. Chaudhary, along with his accomplices, was found to be selling MD and marijuana in the Dombivli area. To avoid being caught by the police, he and his associates would sell drugs at night from auto-rickshaws, changing the location of the rickshaw every half hour.

On July 27, 2024, the police arrested Chaudhary, 54, an auto-rickshaw driver from Khalcha Pada, Dombivli, along with his associates Vinod Maniram Patwa, 31, and Shashank Venkata Narsimhadevaraa alias Appy, 35. The police seized 70 grams of MD worth ₹7,00,000 from Chaudhary bringing the total drug haul to 213 grams valued at Rs 21.3 lakh.The auto-rickshaw used for drug distribution was also seized .

Chaudhary, who had a prior arrest for hashish smuggling, had resumed his illegal activities after being released on bail. The arrests were made under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The successful operation was carried out under the guidance of senior police officials, including Joint Commissioner Dr. Dnyaneshwar Chavan and Additional Commissioner (Crime) Dr. Punjabrao Ugale. Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Shinde led the Anti-Narcotics Cell team in executing the arrests.